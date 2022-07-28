Here is a full list of what ED found in the houses of Arpita Mukherjee, Partha Chatterjee
New Delhi, July 28: The Enforcement Directorate has so far raided two flats of Arpita Mukherjee a close aide of West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee. During the raids huge stashes of cash amounting to Rs 50 crore was found along with gold, dollars and documents.
The raids was carried out in connection with the teacher recruitment scam. Arpita who has worked in Bengali and Odia movies is in ED custody. She told the ED that Partha Chatterjee had used the flats as mini banks.
School job scam: Arpita Mukherjee was running 12 shell companies for 'financial manoeuvres', says ED
Here is what the ED has found in Arpita Mukherjee's flats:
The raids took place in two flats- South Kolkata and Belgharia near Kolkata
- Gold worth Rs 70 lakh
- Rs 21 crore in currency notes
- Over Rs 50 lakh in Dollars
- 20 mobile phone
In the second raid, the ED found:
- Rs 28 crore
- 5 kg gold including gold bars
What ED found at Partha Chatterjee's house:
- Hard disk
- Mobile phone
- Admit card of candidates
- 13 deeds, few of which are linked to Arpita
- A deed dating back to 2012 suggesting that Partha and Arpita knew each for ten years
- Documents relating to appointment of group D staff in schools and transfer of posts