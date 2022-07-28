Here is a full list of what ED found in the houses of Arpita Mukherjee, Partha Chatterjee

Attempt to hide truth: BJP on Congress protests against ED summons to Sonia Gandhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 28: The Enforcement Directorate has so far raided two flats of Arpita Mukherjee a close aide of West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee. During the raids huge stashes of cash amounting to Rs 50 crore was found along with gold, dollars and documents.

The raids was carried out in connection with the teacher recruitment scam. Arpita who has worked in Bengali and Odia movies is in ED custody. She told the ED that Partha Chatterjee had used the flats as mini banks.

School job scam: Arpita Mukherjee was running 12 shell companies for 'financial manoeuvres', says ED

Here is what the ED has found in Arpita Mukherjee's flats:

The raids took place in two flats- South Kolkata and Belgharia near Kolkata

Gold worth Rs 70 lakh

Rs 21 crore in currency notes

Over Rs 50 lakh in Dollars

20 mobile phone

In the second raid, the ED found:

Rs 28 crore

5 kg gold including gold bars

What ED found at Partha Chatterjee's house:

Hard disk

Mobile phone

Admit card of candidates

13 deeds, few of which are linked to Arpita

A deed dating back to 2012 suggesting that Partha and Arpita knew each for ten years

Documents relating to appointment of group D staff in schools and transfer of posts