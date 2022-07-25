YouTube
  • search
Trending Draupadi Murmu Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    West Bengal SSC scam: Court reserves order on Partha Chatterjee's ED custody

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kolkata, July 25: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday prayed for 14 days' custody of arrested West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee before a special court of the agency, pointing out that AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, after a check-up, has ruled out active health intervention.

    West Bengal SSC scam: Court reserves order on Partha Chatterjees ED custody

    The agency, which is probing alleged money trail in a school recruitment scam, also pleaded for his "close associate" Arpita Mukherjee's custody for 13 days.

    Special court judge Jibon Kumar Sadhu reserved order on the prayers.

    The ED, in its submission, said that Chatterjee had taken admission in Bengal government-run SSKM hospital "faking illness" and the agency could not question him during the two-day remand granted by a chief metropolitan magistrate on Saturday.

    The Calcutta High Court had on Sunday directed that Chatterjee be taken to AIIMS-Bhubaneswar by an air ambulance for a health check-up.

    School job scam: Arpita Mukherjee was running 12 shell companies for 'financial manoeuvres', says ED School job scam: Arpita Mukherjee was running 12 shell companies for 'financial manoeuvres', says ED

    Citing the report of AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, which was submitted to the court, additional solicitor general SV stated that his vital parameters like blood pressure and oxygen saturation level were within limits, and that no active intervention was required.

    Opposing the prayer of ED, Chatterjee's lawyer pleaded for his bail.

    Mukherjee 's counsel prayed that a short custody be given for her and that her security be ensured in the wake of Sunday 's accident, when a vehicle hit a car of the convoy ferrying her from court to the agency's CGO complex.

    Comments

    More ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE News  

    Read more about:

    enforcement directorate

    Story first published: Monday, July 25, 2022, 20:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 25, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X