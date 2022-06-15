YouTube
    Govt panel recommends market authorisation for Serum's cervical cancer vaccine

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 15: The subject expert committee (SEC) under the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Wednesday recommended granting of market authorisation to Serum Institute of India (SII) to manufacture indigenously-developed India's first Quadrivalent Human Papillomavirus vaccine (qHPV) against cervical cancer.

    Serum Institute

    Lakhs of women are diagnosed with cervical cancer and the death ratio is also very high. In India, cervical cancer ranks as the second most frequent cancer among women in the 15-44 age group.

    Currently, our country is fully dependent only on foreign manufacturers for vaccine against cervical cancer and the citizens of our country are bound to buy these vaccines at a very high price.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 15, 2022, 22:36 [IST]
