'Golmaal hai bhai, sab golmaal hai': BJP lashes out at Kejriwal in parody video

New Delhi, Aug 22: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has once again lashed out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by sharing a parody video of him.

In a 3 minute, 37 second long, parody video shared by saffron party shows a man dressed as Kejriwal enacting the allegations levelled by the BJP against Delhi CM and AAP government in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam and the ongoing politics over freebies.'

The video begins with a spoof of Kejriwal receiving word about the NYT article, by his 'secretary' who says 'the truth is that the schools are in fact private schools in Mayur Vihar and not actually public schools in Delhi."

The BJP media cell in-charge shared the parody video as Kejriwal has been attacking the Centre over a host of issues, including inflation and unemployment, and wondered how will the nation progress like this. Who will people talk to about their issues when these people are playing 'CBI-ED' and are busy toppling governments, he said.

Playing 'CBI-ED' and toppling govts: Kejriwal attacks Centre

On Friday, the CBI had raided 31 locations, including Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's residence in connection with Excise Policy 2021-22.

Amid the ongoing war of words, Sisodia had on Sunday shared an old video of PM Narendra Modi talking about the politicisation of CBI when he was Gujarat chief minister.

On Sunday, the BJP lashed out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, calling him the "kingpin" of the excise policy "scam".

Amid a CBI probe in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of Delhi's excise policy 2021-22, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said, "Delhi's excise policy has proved to be a corrupt one. Arvind Kejriwal is the kingpin of this entire scam. "#ArvindKejriwal #FreebieControversy #PMModi

Story first published: Monday, August 22, 2022, 15:12 [IST]