Gautam Gambhir gets death threat from 'ISIS Kashmir', approaches police

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 24: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Gautam Gambhir approached the Delhi Police on Wednesday, alleging he has received death threats from ISIS Kashmir.

Security has been beefed up outside cricketer-turned politician's residence, following the complaint.

Gambhir, in his complaint stated that he has received a threat email from the handle of 'ISIS Kashmir', which read, 'We're going to kill you and your family.

'"This is further to our telecommunication, we have received an email from ISIS Kashmir on the official email ID of Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday. The mail states death threat to MP and his family. I therefore request you to look into the matter and make adequate security arrangement," stated a letter sent to DCP central district written by Gaurav Arora, PS to Gautam Gambhir.

"BJP MP from East Delhi Constituency &former Cricketer Gautam Gambhir has approached the Delhi Police, alleging he has received death threats from 'ISIS Kashmir'. The investigation is underway. Security has been beefed up outside Gambhir's residence," said DCP central Shweta Chauhan.

The 40-year-old represents East Delhi.