From terror attack at Ayodhya to massive propaganda, ISI has a lot planned for August 5

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 29: The ISI is plotting a terror attack in Ayodhya, the Intelligence Bureau has learnt.

IB sources tell OneIndia that Pakistan's ISI is planning on launching an attack before August 15, with the Lashkar-e-Tayiba. The IB also says that a team of 5 persons of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba has been kept ready for the attack.

The source cited above also said that the ISI plans on using home grown terrorists for the attack. This has been on the anvil for long and the first reports of such a plan emerged a few days after the Supreme Court delivered the Ayodhya verdict paving the way for the construction of the Ram Mandir.

Preparations on in full swing to welcome PM to Ayodhya for Ram Temple Bhoomi Poojan

All eyes are on Ayodhya as Prime Minister Narendra Modi would lay the foundation stone for the construction of the Ram Mandir. The event would take place on August 5 at 12.30 pm. Incidentally, August 5 would also mark a year since the Indian Parliament abrogated Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Intelligence also says that the ISI and Pakistan Army has planned a series of events on August 5.

Pakistan has planned a host of propaganda programmes against India. This comes in the wake of a year going by on August 5, when the Indian Parliament abrogated Article 370 or the special status for Jammu and Kashmir.

The Pakistan Army has set out a flow chart titled Black Day-August 5. The programme begins with the visit by the foreign media from Kashmir.

Pakistan also has planned a release of a package one by the Public Relations Division and termed this programme as 'Indian brutalities and resilience of Kashmiris. On August 5, a statement would be issued by the DG ISPR on how the Pakistan Army stands by the Kashmiris in their struggle.

Several special supplements have been planned in all major newspapers by the Ministry of Information and Broadcast, Pakistan. Further, Pakistan also plans on putting out tweets of the OIC and International Human Rights Organisations. A statement from the President of Turkey, PM of Malaysia and the Chinese foreign office is also on the anvil.

The final package would involve criticism of the Indian Government by Indian political leaders on the Kashmir issue.