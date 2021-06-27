Explosion reported at Jammu airport, police, bomb squad rushed

Noida airport: UP cabinet OKs 1,365 hectare land for second phase of upcoming Jewar airport

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 27: Two low intensity explosions were reported early Sunday morning in the technical area of Jammu Air Force Station. One caused minor damage to the roof of a building while the other exploded in an open area.

There was no damage to any equipment. Investigation is in progress along with civil agencies, the Indian Air Force said.

The police and the bomb squad have also been rushed to the spot.

The explosion was reported at a part of the dual use airport being operated by the Indian Air Force.

Chidambaram slams government for insisting on polls in Jammu and Kashmir before granting statehood

The blast took place at around 2 am. While a few injuries have been reported, the nature of the blast is unknown. A team of forensic experts too have reached the spot.

"There were reports of an explosion inside Air Force Station Jammu. There is no injury to any personnel or any damage to any equipment. Investigation is on," a defence spokesperson said.

The police said that they are waiting for a First Information Report from the IAF. The Jammu Airport runway and Air Traffic Control are under the control of the IAF.