RT-PCR test mandatory for int'l passengers from China, 4 other countries: Dr Mandaviya

India

oi-Prakash KL

Fliers from China, S Korea and a few other countries should undergo RT-PCR test at international airports in India.

New Delhi, Dec 24: Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday said that RT-PCR test is mandatory for the international arrivals from China, Japan and a few other countries.

"RT-PCR test to be mandatory for international arrivals from China, Japan, S Korea, Hong Kong and Thailand. On arrival, if any passenger from these countries is found symptomatic or tests positive for Covid-19, then he/she will be put under quarantine," ANI quoted Dr Mandaviya in a tweet.

Air Suvidha form filling to declare current health status to be made compulsory for international passengers arriving from the aforementioned countries.

He said that Air Suvidha portal will be implemented for passengers arriving from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Thailand. "After arriving in India, if they test positive, they'll be quarantined," he added.

Crew members of airlines to bring identified 2% of international travellers for testing

The random coronavirus testing of international passengers arriving at international airports started on Saturday as the authorities stepped up measures to prevent possible spread of the virus in the country. Two per cent of passengers arriving by each international flight will be subject to random coronavirus testing at airports from today.

Samples were collected randomly from some passengers who arrived from Jeddah at 11 AM, sources to PTI. "As of now two counters were set up for collection of samples. The number of counters will be increased from Monday," the sources told PTI adding thermal screening is being done to every passenger. They said after the collection of samples they were allowed to exit the airport.

Against the backdrop of rising coronavirus cases in China and some other parts of the world, the government has decided to subject 2 per cent of the passengers arriving on international flights to random coronavirus test starting from Saturday morning.

In a communication on Friday, the ministry said that airlines are required to direct their crew members to lead and bring identified 2 per cent of international arriving passengers to the testing facility at the airport.

As India gears up for yet another fight against COVID-19, here are 8 top developments

The communication has been sent to the aviation regulator DGCA and copies have been marked to all scheduled commercial airlines, airport operators as well as to states and Union Territories (UTs), among others. After the random testing, the passenger has to furnish the correct contact and address details to the Airport Health Officers (APHOs) airport authorities. "The cost of testing shall be reimbursed by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare on submission of duly certified bills to APHOs," it said. Airlines concerned will identify such travellers on each flight, preferably from different countries. Such travellers can leave the airport after giving the samples.

With inputs from PTI

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, December 24, 2022, 12:53 [IST]