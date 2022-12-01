Mumbai airport services now back to normal after damaged cable caused chaos

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 01: A computer system crash at Mumbai airport, one of the busiest airports of the country, has resulted in long queues and flight delays too. As per reports, all systems are currently down at Mumbai's T2 airport.

According to Mumbai airport authorities, normal services have resumed. The operations were disturbed for about 40 minutes due to server failure.

Passengers, who were waiting for immigration check, said there has been a long delay due to server issues.

"Terrible situation in Mumbai T2 Airport at the moment. Server failure. Full chaos. If you're flying from Mumbai today, exercise caution. Got in after waiting for close to one and half hour at the baggage drop counter. #MumbaiAirport," one user tweeted.

"The sheer timing of you placing your bag for check in and all systems going down at that exact moment at Mumbai Airport @CSMIA_Official ! Complete standstill and this is how we begin the weekend!," another posted.

Responding to passenger grievances, Air India said our team is working diligently to minimize the inconvenience.

"We understand that delays are certainly uncomfortable. Our team is working diligently to minimize the inconvenience. They'll be in touch with you for further updates," Air India responded.

"Due to the server down at Mumbai International Airport, the crowd is slightly more than normal. The crowd is being managed well and there is no chaos as manual passes are being issued," said CISF at Mumbai International Airport.

"Our teams are present on ground and manual processing has been initiated to facilitate all passengers. We sincerely regret the inconvenience and thank our passengers for their understanding," Mumbai International Airport Stadium said in a statement.