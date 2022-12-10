Stunning pictures of the Mopa International Airport to be inaugurated by PM Modi

Current handling capacity:

The current passenger handling capacity of Dabolim airport is 8.5 MPPA (million passengers per annum). With Mopa airport coming into operation, the total passenger handling capacity will become around 13 MPPA. Also, taking into account the full expansion capacity, the airports in Goa have the potential to increase from around 10.5 to 43.5 MPPA.

Connectivity

The Dabolim airport offers direct connections with 15 domestic and 6 international locations. Through Mopa airport, these will increase to 35 domestic and 18 international locations.

Night parking:

Also, while there was no night parking facility at Dabolim airport, Mopa airport has provision for night parking facility as well. Moreover, while there was no cargo terminal at Dabolim, the Mopa airport will have the facility with a handling capacity of 25,000 MT.

Located at:

The Mopa International Airport is located in Pernem taluka, North Goa, 35 kilometres north of Panaji, the capital of Goa. The airport is slated to be one of the 15 hubs along the trans-Atlantic, Mediterranean, trans Pacific flight paths.

Cost of construction:

The airport has been developed at a cost of Rs 2,870 crore. It has been built on the theme of sustainable infrastructure and has solar power plant, green buildings, rain water harvesting, state of the art sewage treatment plant, LED lights on the runways among other facilities.

Best in the class technology:

The airport boasts of best in the class technology such as 3-D Monolithic Precast buildings, StabilRoad, Robomatic Hollow precast walls, and 5G compatible IT infrastructure.

Doubling the number of airports in just eight years:

The number of operational airports in the country has almost doubled from 74 to over 140 since 2014. The government plans to develop and operationalise 220 airports in the next 5 years.

The PM’s initiative:

Prime Minister has led this initiative from the front, inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of various airports.

Airports to boost connectivity: