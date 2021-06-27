BSP to fight solo in UP, Uttarakhand, no tie-up with Owaisi's AIMIM, says Mayawati

Unlock Uttar Pradesh: Malls and restaurants to reopen from today; What is open, what is not?

Lucknow, June 27: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday said that her party will fight state assembly elections alone in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand and also dismissed reports of a tie-up with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) as "completely false, misleading and baseless."

Mayawati's statement came against reports of AIMIM and BSP fighting the assembly elections together in Uttar Pradesh.

Taking to Twitter, the BSP chief in a series of tweets said, "This news is being broadcast in a media news channel since yesterday that the AIMIM and BSP will fight the upcoming assembly elections in UP together. This news is completely false, misleading and baseless. There is not even an iota of truth in this and the BSP vehemently denies it."

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister added that except Punjab, BSP will not come into any alliance with any party in UP and Uttarakhand.

It should be also noted that Sukhbir Singh Badal and Mayawati have formed an alliance for the 2022 Punjab Assembly polls, wherein, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) will contest on 97 seats, while the BSP will fight contest in 20 out of the 117 seats.

BSP chief also stated that her party has only announced a political tie-up with Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) for the 2022 Punjab assembly elections to be held next year wherein, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) will contest on 97 seats, while the BSP will fight contest in 20 out of the 117 seats.

Story first published: Sunday, June 27, 2021, 10:56 [IST]