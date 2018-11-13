  • search

Sadananda Gowda, Narendra Tomar given Ananth Kumar's portfolios

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Oct 13: Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda and Narendra Singh Tomar were assigned additional portfolios on Tuesday, after the death of Ananth Kumar on Monday.

    [Ananth Kumar passes away: Union minister cremated with full state honours]

    Gowda was assigned the additional charge of the Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers.

    Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar was assigned the additional charge of the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, in addition to their existing portfolios.

    DV Sadananda Gowda gets Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers, Narendra Tomar Parliamentary Affairs

    The vacancies were created following death of Ananth Kumar who died on Monday following illeness.

    President Ram Nath Kovind has assigned the charge to Mr Tomar.

    Read more about:

    dv sadananda gowda narendra singh tomar parliamentary affairs minister ananth kumar

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue