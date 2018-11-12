Ananth Kumar's demise Updates: Preparations for last rites underway at Chamarajpet crematorium

Bengaluru, Nov 13: The last rites of union minister Ananth Kumar, who passed away on Monday (November 12) morning, would be held on Tuesday at a crematorium in Bengaluru's Chamarajpete. His mortal remains were kept at the BJP headquarters in Malleshwaram this morning and would later be kept at Nation College ground where public can pay homage to the late leader.

The six-time member of Parliament from the Bengaluru South constituency was suffering from cancer.

Kumar held various portfolios in the governments headed by Atal Bihari Vajpayee and was the Parliamentary Affairs and Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet.

Condolences are pouring in from all quarters and top leaders from the BJP including Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the mortal remains.

Ananth Kumar passes away - Here are the Highlights:

Union Minister Ananth Kumar accorded state honours in Bengaluru; BJP President Amit Shah, Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad, Nirmala Sitharaman, Rajnath Singh and Piyush Goyal present pic.twitter.com/SuDfPcSnGo — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2018 Top BJP leaders at Chamarajpet crematorium to pay last respects to Ananth Kumar. The mortal remains of late union minister Ananth Kumar, which were kept at National College grounds for public to pay respects, are now being taken to Chamarajpet crematorium. The last rites would be conducted as per Brahmin customs. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, in his tribute, said that Ananth Kumar was a leader of great dedication and capacity. The union minister also lauded Ananth Kumar's administrative capabilities. Meanwhile, preparations for last rites are underway at Chamarajpet crematorium in Benagluru. Ananth Kumar's mortal remains are now kept at National College grounds so that public can pay homage to the departed leader. Several prominent BJP leaders also pay their last respects including DV Sadananda Gowda and Prakash Javadekar. Ananth Kumar's mortal remains being taken from BJP headquarters in Malleshwaram to National College grounds where public wpould be able to pay last respects. Ananth Kumar was a popular leader in Karnataka. He represented Bengaluru South constituency in the Lok Sabha. Several BJP leaders pay their last respects to Ananth Kumar. The mortal remains of the late union minister, which were till now kept at BJP office in Malleshwaram, is now being taken to National college ground where public would be able to pay tributes. Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar pay last respects to late union minister Ananth Kumar at the BJP headquarters in Bengaluru's Malleshwaram. BJP president Amit Shah will arrive in Bengaluru today to attend Ananth Kumar's funeral. Ananth Kumar's last rites would be held at a crematorium in Chamarajpete. There is a large crowd at the BJP office in Malleshwaram where Ananth Kumar's mortal remains have been kept. People have gathered to pay last respects to the departed leader. Many prominent state BJP leaders have also gathered to pay their last respects. BJP leaders BS Yeddyurappa, VH Kageri, Sunil Kumar among other BJP leaders wait outside the BJP office in Malleswaram for Ananth Kumar's mortal remains to reach party's office. Security beefed up at BJP office in Malleswaram. Ananth Kumar's mortal remains will be kept for public viewing at party office till 9 am. Ananth Kumar's mortal remains being shifted to BJP office in Malleswaram. The departed leader's body will be kept for public viewing at the party's office till 9 am. The Prime Minister was accompanied by Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala and BJP state unit president B.S. Yeddyurappa. In Bengaluru, I paid tributes to Shri Ananth Kumar Ji. We’ve lost an outstanding public servant, who had a positive impact on the lives of many. Also spent time with his family members. pic.twitter.com/SRXPqyY9x5 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 12, 2018 The Prime Minister tweeted saying, "In Bengaluru, I paid tributes to Shri Ananth Kumar Ji. We’ve lost an outstanding public servant, who had a positive impact on the lives of many. Also spent time with his family members."

Since 1996 he has represented Bengaluru South constituency in the Lok Sabha. Kumar held charge of two key ministries - Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers since May 2014 and as Minister of Parliamentary Affairs since July 2016 in the Narendra Modi government.