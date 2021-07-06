YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee 120 Birth Anniversary: PM Modi pays tribute to Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 06: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, who had founded the Bharatiya Jana Sangh in 1951, on his birth anniversary and said that he devoted his life to India's unity and progress, and his lofty ideals motivate millions across the nation.

    PM Modi

    Syama Prasad Mookerjee led a campaign against Article 370, which gave special powers to Jammu and Kashmir, and died under detention in the erstwhile state in 1953.

    He was born in Kolkata in 1901.

    Fuel price hike: TMC to hold protest in West Bengal on weekendFuel price hike: TMC to hold protest in West Bengal on weekend

    The Jana Sangh was the progenitor of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which was founded in 1980.

    In 2019, the Modi government nullified Article 370, fulfilling a foundational agenda of the BJP.

    Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "I bow to Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his Jayanti. His lofty ideals motivate millions across our nation. Dr. Mookerjee devoted his life towards India's unity and progress. He also distinguished himself as a remarkable scholar and intellectual."

    More NARENDRA MODI News  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi birth anniversary bjp politics

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 6, 2021, 9:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 6, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X