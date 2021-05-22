Dharnas, road blockades planned against govt to spread naxal ideology: NIA

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 22: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against seven naxalites in Andhra Pradesh. The NIA said that the seven persons had conspired to support and further the activities of the CPI (Maoists), a proscribed terror organisation.

The case was originally registered at Visakhapatnam in which an accused Pangi Naganna was intercepted while carrying Maoist literature and other incriminating material. On his disclosure, a large cache of explosives and arms were recovered which were to be further handed to the members of the CPI (Maoist). The case was later taken over by the NIA.

Investigation has revealed that ABMS, CMS, PKS, VIRASAM and PKM are frontal organisations/Praja Sanghalu of CPI(Maoists) and were floated in pursuance to the Tactical United Front strategy of CPI (Maoist). The five accused leaders of these frontal organisations used to meet Akkiraju Harigopal, Advisor and In-charge, Andhra-Orissa Border, Special Zonal Committee, CPI (Maoist) and other leaders in the forest along with Pangi Naganna who in the guise of working as a journalist, was organizing meetings and appointments with senior leaders of CPI (Maoist).

During the meetings, the leaders of frontal organisations used to discuss their strategy for organising agitations, dharnas, rasta roko and other activities against the Government in order spread Maoist ideology and to garner support from various sections of society for the cause of CPI (Maoist).

Story first published: Saturday, May 22, 2021, 8:40 [IST]