YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 IPL Auction 2022 Players List
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Deve Gowda calls on KCR, announces support to 'fight against BJP's polarization politics'

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Hyderabad, Feb 15: Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) president HD Deve Gowda on Tuesday called on Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and extended support to the latter's "fight" against the alleged polarization politics of BJP.

    Deve Gowda calls on KCR, announces support to fight against BJPs polarization politics

    Rao told Gowda he would visit Bengaluru and meet him on the issue, a CMO release said. "Rao Saab, you are fighting very well. Every one should fight against the communal elements. To protect our country's secularism, culture and its diverse culture we will be with you and support you. Continue your fight and our total support will be there for you," the release quoted Gowda as saying.

    Rao on Sunday claimed that he will be meeting Maharashtra and West Bengal Chief Ministers in an attempt to unite anti-BJP forces.

    He had said he may go to Mumbai anytime soon to meet Thackeray while the West Bengal CM is expected to meet him here.

    The Telangana CM stated that he would play a major role in uniting anti-BJP parties to defeat the communal forces. PTI

    More HD DEVE GOWDA News  

    Read more about:

    hd deve gowda kcr k chandrasekhar rao narendra modi

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X