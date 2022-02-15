Neither Siddaramaiah nor anyone can finish off JD(S): HD Deve Gowda

Deve Gowda calls on KCR, announces support to 'fight against BJP's polarization politics'

India

oi-Prakash KL

Hyderabad, Feb 15: Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) president HD Deve Gowda on Tuesday called on Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and extended support to the latter's "fight" against the alleged polarization politics of BJP.

Rao told Gowda he would visit Bengaluru and meet him on the issue, a CMO release said. "Rao Saab, you are fighting very well. Every one should fight against the communal elements. To protect our country's secularism, culture and its diverse culture we will be with you and support you. Continue your fight and our total support will be there for you," the release quoted Gowda as saying.

Rao on Sunday claimed that he will be meeting Maharashtra and West Bengal Chief Ministers in an attempt to unite anti-BJP forces.

He had said he may go to Mumbai anytime soon to meet Thackeray while the West Bengal CM is expected to meet him here.

The Telangana CM stated that he would play a major role in uniting anti-BJP parties to defeat the communal forces. PTI