    Delhi LG tells courts to restrain AAP's false khadi scam allegation

    By
    |
    New Delhi, Sep 22:

    New Delhi, Sep 22: Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Thursday urged the Delhi High Court to restrain the Aam Aadmi Party and several of its leaders from levelling "false" allegations against him and his family, after they claimed that he was involved in a Rs 1,400 crore scam during his tenure as the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) chairman.

    Justice Amit Bansal, who heard the matter for two hours, reserved the order on the issue of granting interim relief to complainant Vinai Kumar Saxena.

    Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena
    Besides, Saxena has also sought to injunct AAP, its leaders Atishi Singh, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Durgesh Pathak, Sanjay Singh and Jasmine Shah, who was appointed by the Government of NCT of Delhi as Vice Chairperson of the Dialogue and Development Commission, to delete or take down the alleged false and libelous posts or tweets or videos circulated and issued on social media.

    He has also sought damages and compensation of Rs 2.5 crore along with interest from the political party and its five leaders.

    Saxena's counsel urged the high court to direct Twitter and YouTube (Google Inc) to take down or remove the tweets, re-tweets, posts, videos, captions, taglines along with pictures of the complainant and his family members on their respective platforms.

    The counsel for the AAP and its leaders argued that one of the statements was that during Saxena's tenure as KVIC Chairman, his daughter was given a contract of Khadi which was against the rules.

    The counsel said it was a statement of fact and no one has denied it.

    lieutenant governor urged delhi high court aap politics

    Thursday, September 22, 2022, 16:18 [IST]
    X