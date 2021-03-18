Mamata Banerjee terms Central Bill give more power to LG 'surgical strike', extends support to Delhi CM

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Mar 18: Terming a Bill brought by the Centre to give overarching powers to Lieutenant Governor a "surgical strike" on India's federal structure, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written to her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal extending him support in opposing it.

In her letter to Kejriwal, Banerjee, who is also the Trinamool Congress chief, said she will write to all non-BJP chief ministers and political parties opposing the saffron party to seek their support for him on the issue.

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021, was introduced in Lok Sabha by Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy on Monday. According to the Bill, the "government" in the city would mean the "Lieutenant Governor" in context of any law made by the legislative assembly.

The Bill also makes it mandatory for the Delhi government to take the opinion of the L-G before any executive action. Banerjee said she was in full solidarity with Kejriwal and his principled opposition to the Centre's "devious, anti-democratic and anti-Constitution move to disempower the Delhi Government and reduce the status of Delhi's chief minister to a subordinate to the Lieutenant Governor".

West Bengal elections 2021: Will bring 'parivartan' in Delhi after winning the elections, says Mamata Banerjee

"The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which the BJP Government at the Centre has introduced in the Lok Sabha, is a surgical strike on the Federal Structure of the Indian Republic as enshrined in the Constitution," Banerjee said.

She added that but for her commitments in the ongoing campaign for the Assembly elections in Bengal, she would have personally come to Delhi to express her support and solidarity with Kejriwal. "I wish you success in your struggle. Your struggle is my struggle," she said.