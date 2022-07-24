YouTube
    Centre vs AAP again? Delhi LG at tree plantation event; Kejriwal skips citing ill health

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 24: In yet another flashpoint, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday skipped a tree planation programme at Asola Bhati Mines where Lieutenant Governor Saxena was present.

    "After absenting from the scheduled weekly meeting with the LG on Friday citing ill health, CM Arvind Kejriwal today skipped a pre-decided combined programme of tree plantation at Bhatti mines in the, again due to ill health," said LG office sources.

    Centre vs AAP again? Delhi LG at tree plantation event; Kejriwal skips citing ill health

    Earlier, Kejriwal did not attend the scheduled weekly meeting with Saxena on Friday, in the backdrop of a CBI probe recommended by the LG in alleged lapses and irregularities in the implementation of the Excise policy of the Delhi government.

    Delhi LG VK Saxena rejects Kejriwal's Singapore travel proposalDelhi LG VK Saxena rejects Kejriwal's Singapore travel proposal

    Delhi Environment minister Gopal Rai alleged in a press conference that Delhi police on the instruction of PMO put up banners carrying photos of PM Modi at venue of Van Mahotsav programme last night.
    He said both the Chief Minister and he himself will not attend the programme.

    The Van Mahotsav programme was to be undertaken by the LG and Chief Minister jointly, the LG office sources said.

    "A mutual decision had been taken on July 4 regarding LG and Chief Minister launching the programme for plantation of one lakh saplings," they said.

    Story first published: Sunday, July 24, 2022, 13:57 [IST]
