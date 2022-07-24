Centre vs AAP again? Delhi LG at tree plantation event; Kejriwal skips citing ill health
New Delhi, July 24: In yet another flashpoint, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday skipped a tree planation programme at Asola Bhati Mines where Lieutenant Governor Saxena was present.
"After absenting from the scheduled weekly meeting with the LG on Friday citing ill health, CM Arvind Kejriwal today skipped a pre-decided combined programme of tree plantation at Bhatti mines in the, again due to ill health," said LG office sources.
Earlier, Kejriwal did not attend the scheduled weekly meeting with Saxena on Friday, in the backdrop of a CBI probe recommended by the LG in alleged lapses and irregularities in the implementation of the Excise policy of the Delhi government.
Delhi LG VK Saxena rejects Kejriwal's Singapore travel proposal
Delhi
Environment
minister
Gopal
Rai
alleged
in
a
press
conference
that
Delhi
police
on
the
instruction
of
PMO
put
up
banners
carrying
photos
of
PM
Modi
at
venue
of
Van
Mahotsav
programme
last
night.
He said both the Chief Minister and he himself will not attend the programme.
The Van Mahotsav programme was to be undertaken by the LG and Chief Minister jointly, the LG office sources said.
"A mutual decision had been taken on July 4 regarding LG and Chief Minister launching the programme for plantation of one lakh saplings," they said.