    Vinai Kumar Saxena takes oath as Lt Governor of Delhi

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 26: Vinai Kumar Saxena took oath as the 22nd Lt Governor of Delhi at a ceremony at the Raj Niwas here on Thursday.

    Vinai Kumar Saxena takes oath as Lt Governor of Delhi

    Saxena (64), was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Acting Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court Vipin Sanghi.

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Cabinet colleagues, Union minister Giriraj Singh, Delhi MPs and MLAs, and top bureaucrats of the city government attended the ceremony.

    Saxena, who held the post of chairperson of Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), was appointed the Lt Governor of Delhi on May 23. His predecessor Anil Baijal resigned as LG on May 18 citing "personal reasons".
    Saxena is a Kanpur University alumnus with a pilot license.

    In March 2021, he was appointed by the Union government as a member of the national committee to commemorate 75 years of India's independence.

    In November 2020, he was nominated as a member of the Padma Awards selection panel for 2021.

    X