YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Read more about:

    new delhi

    L-G Baijal now 'government' in Delhi as Centre notifies amended GNCT Act

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 28: The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2021, which gives primacy to the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) over the elected government in the city, has come into force.

    The provisions of the Act came into effect from April 27, according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

    L-G Baijal

    According to the legislation, the "government" in Delhi means the "Lieutenant Governor" and the city government will now have to seek the opinion of the L-G before taking any executive action.

    "In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 1 of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act 2021 (15 of 2021), the Central Government hereby appoints the 27th April 2021 as the date on which the provisions of the said Act shall come into force," the notification signed by additional secretary in the MHA, Govind Mohan, said.

    Delhi LG gets more teeth as President Kovind gives nod too NCT billDelhi LG gets more teeth as President Kovind gives nod too NCT bill

    Parliament had passed the bill last month -- Lok Sabha on March 22 and Rajya Sabha on March 24.

    When the bill was passed by Parliament, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had termed it a "sad day for Indian democracy".

    MORE NEWS

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 28, 2021, 10:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 28, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X