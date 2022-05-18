YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi govt seeks report from civic bodies on demolition drives in national capital since April 1

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 18: The Delhi government has sought a detailed report from the BJP-ruled civic bodies on the demolition drives being conducted by them across the city since April 1, officials sources said on Wednesday.

    Delhi govt seeks report from civic bodies on demolition drives in national capital since April 1

    This comes days after a series of anti-encroachment drives were conducted by the three civic bodies in different parts of the city including Shaheen Bagh, Jahangirpuri Madanpur Khadar, New Friends Colony, Mangolpuri, Rohini, Gokulpuri, Lodhi Colony, Janakpuri among others.

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Monday held a meeting with all AAP MLAs at his residence and asked them to oppose such demolition drives of the BJP-ruled municipalities.

    Kejriwal had said the demolition drives in Delhi will render 63 lakh people homeless and that it will be the "biggest destruction" in Independent India, and accused the BJP of "misusing" power.

    Comments

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    new delhi demolition

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 10:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 18, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X