YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    COVID-19 vaccine: India fastest to reach the 3 million beneficiary mark in the world

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 30: In just 13 days India vaccinated 30 lakh people, which is the fastest in the world, the Union Health Ministry has said.

    This puts India ahead of the United States, which took 18 days to reach the 3 million mark. Israel took 33 days, while the UK took 36 days, the health ministry data has revealed.

    COVID-19 vaccine: India fastest to reach the 3 million beneficiary mark in the world

    Karnataka (2,86,089), Maharashtra (2,20,587), Rajasthan (2,57,833), Uttar Pradesh (2,94,959) are the state that have vaccinated more than 2 lakh beneficiaries.

    Day 10 of India’s 10 COVID-19 vaccine drive: 3,34,679 beneficiaries vaccinated

    The ministry credited this mark to the seamless management of the beneficiaries. From an average of 2 lakh people getting vaccinated on a day, when the vaccination started on January 16, the per day number has jumped to 5 lakh, as the number of sites and sessions have also gone up.

    Data revealed by the health ministry shows that India was also the fastest to reach both the 1 and 2 million mark.

    More CORONA VACCINE News

    Read more about:

    Corona vaccine

    Story first published: Saturday, January 30, 2021, 8:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 30, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X