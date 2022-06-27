Couple found dead at Madhya Pradesh home; kin demands to check liquor quality

YouTube
    Khargone, Jun 27: A couple was found dead in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone on Monday after consuming liquor, with kin expressing suspicion on its quality, an official said.

    The incident occurred at Madni Khurd village under Bhagwanpura police station limits and initial probe has found the deaths of Remsingh (40) and his wife Mamta Bai (35) might have been caused by "excessive drinking", said Superintendent of Police Dharmveer Singh.

    "Some six to eight liquor bottles were found in the couple's room. As per initial information, the liquor bottles were bought from a government shop, though source of purchase is being probed. Both were habitual drinkers," he said, adding that the post mortem report will give exact cause of death.

    According to villagers, the couple, both labourers, had returned recently from Gujarat to vote in local panchayat polls. The police should probe if the liquor they consumed was spurious, Ramesh Vaskale, a relative of the couple, said.

    PTI

