We strongly condemn this vendetta politics: Congress on ED raids on National Herald assets in Delhi

Delhi Police denies permission to Congress for holding protest

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 05: The Delhi Police has denied permission to the Congress for holding a protest in the national capital on Friday, citing that prohibitory orders are in place in New Delhi district. The Congress has planned a mass protest against price rise, unemployment and the GST hike on essential items on August 5.

It is also planning a march to Rashtrapati Bhavan from Parliament and 'Prime Minister House Gherao' to register their protest over the issues.

Notably, the Delhi police have not officially permitted Congress to hold any protest and thus, there's a possibility that the leaders might get detained by the force during the protest. Section 144 has been imposed in Delhi except for the Jantar Mantar area.

The "record-breaking" inflation level coupled with a "huge" increase in the prices of many essential commodities, particularly pulses, edible oil, LPG, petrol and diesel has burdened the common people to an "intolerable extent", Congress leader KC Venugopal said in a letter to the partys state and district units.

National Herald Case: Kharge grilled by ED for around 8 hrs; Congress calls it 'nothing but harassment'

"The country is also witnessing a phase of massive unemployment both in rural and urban regions... Also, the controversial, poorly conceived and hastily drawn up Agnipath scheme, which carries multiple risks, has not only subverted the long-standing traditions and ethos of the armed forces but also destroyed the aspirations of millions of unemployed youths," reads the letter.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs will hold a "Chalo Rashtrapati Bhavan" (march to Rashtrapati Bhavan) from Parliament to register the protest against price rise and unemployment.

In all capital cities, the state units would organise a gherao of Raj Bhavans in which MLAs, MLCs, former MPs and senior leaders will participate, the statement said.

The elected representatives at all levels will court arrest in their respective blocks and district headquarters on the issue of inflation and unemployment, the party said.

The Congress has been complaining against the price rise and the hike in the Goods and Service Tax (GST). The Opposition party has also been demanding a discussion in both the houses of Parliament on these issues.

Congress MPs have been staging protests both inside and outside Parliament on these issues.