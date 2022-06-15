YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Congress leaders detained as Rahul Gandhi appears before ED for third consecutive day

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 15: As Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appeared before the the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office for the third consecutive day to join the investigation in connection with an alleged money laundering case, Congress leaders staged protests outside the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office and the party headquarters.

    Several Youth Congress and Mahila Congress workers protesting outside the Congress office on Akbar Road were roughed up by the police and forcibly taken away, a party worker said. Delhi Pradesh Congress workers also staged a protest outside the heavily barricaded ED office against party leader Rahul Gandhi's questioning by the probe agency in the National Herald money laundering case.

    Congress leaders detained as Rahul Gandhi appears before ED for third consecutive day
    Police detain women Congress workers during a protest outside the AICC office against summoning of party leader Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the National Herald case, in New Delhi. PTI Photo

    The protests were taken out as Gandhi reached the ED office for questioning for the third consecutive day. A strong posse of the police force, supported by paramilitary personnel, stopped the Congress workers and whisked them away. Among those detained are a number of women and youth workers of the party, including IYC chief B V Srinivas and Delhi Congress chief Anil Chaudhary.

    Chaudhary alleged that section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed in the area on instructions of the BJP. Congress MPs Manickam Tagore, Thirunavakkarasuar, A Chella Kumar, Amar Singh and Jayakumar Vijay Vasanth protested in the Parliament complex and raised slogans against the government. Tagore said they had come to the Parliament complex as they were not allowed to enter the AICC office by the police.

    The MPs wanted to protest near the Mahatma Gandhi statue against the "torture" and questioning of Rahul Gandhi by the ED in a false case, he said. The MP, however, alleged that they are not allowed to stage a protest. He said the police were acting as BJP agents. "What is happening in the country. Have we become a Banana Republic? Is this democracy? The Constitution is being violated," senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said.

    Accusing the police of high-handedness, the Congress Lok Sabha leader said they entered the AICC office and beat up Congress workers. He claimed that the police would have caused a havoc had the media not been there. "Our workers are being beaten up mercilessly," Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said, cautioning the BJP.

    The police have put up barricades around the AICC office here and workers were prevented from entering the party office. Congress leaders claimed this was the first time in the country that party workers were not allowed to enter the AICC office. Prohibitory orders have been imposed in central Delhi since Monday, banning the assembly of more four or more people.

    PTI

    Comments

    More PROTESTS News  

    Read more about:

    protests delhi police rahul gandhi enforcement directorate money laundering case

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 15, 2022, 13:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 15, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X