    BJP to retain in Himachal, AAP to have no-show, predicts Republic-PMARQ exit poll

    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 05: The Republic-PMARQ exit poll on Saturday predicted Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) likely to retain power in Himachal Pradesh.

    Republic-PMARQ exit poll results predict close contest in Himachal Pradesh

    As per the Republic-PMARQ exit poll, the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is supposed to get 34-39 seats, while the Congress is likely to bag 28-33 seats.

    Interestingly, the new entrant in the Himachal political scene, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), is unlikely to reap the benefits of forming a government in the neighbouring state of Punjab and it is predicted to end up with zero seats in the hill state.

    The polling was held for 68 constituency seats in Himachal Pradesh on November 12 and the counting of votes is scheduled to be taken up on December 8.

