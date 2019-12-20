Citizenship Act protests: Car set on fire in Delhi's Daryaganj; anti-riot vehicle called in

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 20: Massive protest is being held at Delhi's Jama Masjid against Citizenship Amendment Act. Soon after Friday prayers, protesters gathered outside Jama Masjid as they raised slogans against the amended Citizenship Act.

A car was set on fire on Friday in Daryaganj area of Delhi during a protest against the new citizenship law, in first incident of arson in what had been a largely peaceful day of demonstration in the capital.

Police used water cannons and lathi-charged a large group of protesters who were trying to march from the old Delhi to Jantar Mantar. They were stopped at Delhi Gate by police.

We are open: Govt ready to accept suggestions of any anti-CAA protesters

White custom-made caps with "No CAA No NRC" written on them have become an instant hit with the people agitating against the amended citizenship law, turning the street outside Jamia Millia Islamia in south Delhi into a sea of white on Friday.

A 15-member team of volunteers reached gate number 7 of the university, carrying around 2,000 caps this afternoon. And within 15 minutes, almost every person there had a cap on their head.

Mohammad Munis, a 25-year-old volunteer, claimed a local political leader had come up with the idea of distributing the caps to protesters. "We had a limited number of caps on Thursday evening which were given to students only. On Friday, we had more pieces and we gave them to everyone," he said.

Those who are against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens can now be identified by their caps, quipped Javed Hassan, 22, after he got hold of one. Farhan, 11, said said he would even wear the cap to his school.

Hundreds of protesters filled the area outside the university after Friday prayers, continuing with their protest against the contentious law and the proposed NRC.

Friday was the fifth day of their protest after more than 50 Jamia students were injured in police action following violence during a demonstration on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Friday closed 17 stations, including the busy Rajiv Chowk, to restrict the movement of those protesting against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act in the national capital. Chandni Chowk was the latest station to be closed as commuters faced inconvenience during the peak evening hours.

In a tweet at 05:59 pm, the DMRC said, "Entry & exit gates of Chandni Chowk are closed.

Anti-citizenship law protest in Bihar: Train services affected, roads blocked during bandh

Trains will not be halting at this station." Before that, the DMRC had tweeted Kashmere Gate was also closed, but now it said that gate no. 3 and 4 of are open. Interchange facility was available at Rajiv Chowk, where entry and exit gates are closed. "Entry & exit gates of Mandi House and Janpath are closed. Interchange facility is available at Mandi House," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had said in a tweet. Soon after, it tweeted Central Secretariat station was also closed.

Earlier, the DMRC had closed the entry and exit gates of Pragati Maidan and Khan Market stations. Johri Enclave, Shiv Vihar and Dilshad Garden stations were also closed. "Of the 285 stations, Chawri Bazar, Lal Quila, Jama Masjid & Delhi Gate on violet line, Jaffrabad & Maujpur-Babarpur on pink line and Jamia Millia Islamia on magenta line are closed as per instructions of security agencies. Rest of the metro network is operating as per schedule," the DMRC had tweeted. In all, 17 metro stations are closed for commuters, while Kashmere Gate is partially opened.