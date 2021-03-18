Chehre trailer out: Spot Rhea Chakraborty in Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi-starrer face the game

Bollywood star Aamir Khan's fans in China celebrate his birthday at Indian Embassy

Mumbai, Mar 18: The makers of 'Chehre' have finally unveiled the trailer of the Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan starrer. Rhea Chakraborty, who was missing from the posters, also makes an appearance in the trailer.

'Chehre' is all set to have a theatrical release on April 30. Rhea, who was rumoured to have been dropped from the film, remains mysteriously hidden in the shadows for the most part, but for one fleeting glimpse of her scared, vulnerable face.

Chehre marks Rhea's comeback in Bollywood after a gap of more than two years.

SC to hear NCB’s plea challenging Rhea Chakraborty’s bail

Directed by Rumy Jafry, the film also stars Annu Kapoor, Krystle D'Souza, Drithiman Chakroborthy, Raghubir Yadav and Siddhanth Kapoor.

Bachchan and Hashmi took to Instagram and shared the first look as well as the release date of the film.

"Uncover the real ''Chehre''. The much-awaited mystery-thriller in theatres on April 30," both the actors captioned their post.

"Chehre" is backed by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited.

The film was earlier scheduled to release in July 2020 but was pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Chehre" will be Bachchan's first release of 2021. He will follow it up with "Sairat" director Nagraj Popatrao Manjule''s "Jhund", due to come out on June 18.

Hashmi, meanwhile, will be next seen in Sanjay Gupta''s gangster-drama "Mumbai Saga", scheduled to open theatrically on March 19.