Caught on CCTV: 21-year-old woman stabbed multiple times in Delhi after friendship turns sour

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 04: In yet another shocker from Delhi, a 21-year-old woman was repeatedly stabbed by her male friend on Monday in Delhi's Adarsh nagar area. The entire incident was caught on CCTV camera, and the injured woman has been admitted to Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital in Delhi's Jahangirpuri where she is currently receiving treatment and is in a stable condition.

The victim identified as Simrajit, is said to be studying BA at Delhi University and she befriended accused Sukhvinder Singh (22) 5 years ago.

According to reports, the man was allegedly angry that she broke off their friendship and stabbed the woman at least three to four times in broad daylight. Another report claimed that since the girls family did not approve of their relationship the girl started distancing herself from him. This, however, did not go down well with Sukhwinder who asked the girl to come and meet him since he wanted to know the reason for the break-up.

The girl has received multiple injuries to her neck, stomach, and hands. After being attacked, the accused fled the scene. The neighbour in the area heard the commotion and rushed to help Simrajit.

#WATCH | A 22-year-old youth namely Sukhvinder arrested for stabbing a girl in Adarsh Nagar area on Jan 2. Both were friends &due to some dispute, he stabbed her 3-4 times.The girl is admitted to a hospital&her condition is stable: Delhi Police



(CCTV visuals confirmed by police) pic.twitter.com/VLMvdmWGuH — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2023

''Both were friends and due to some dispute, he stabbed her 3-4 times. The girl is admitted to a hospital and her condition is stable,'' ANI reported citing Delhi Police.

Following the incident, the youth was arrested on Tuesday and charged under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further investigation in the case is underway.

This incident comes at time when the national capital is already reeling under other crimes against women, including the recent death of a 20-year-old woman who was killed after she was dragged by a car for several kilometres. Another incident that shook the nation was the brutal murder of Shraddha Walkar by her lve-in partner Aftab Amin Poonawala who chopped her body into 16 pieces.

Story first published: Wednesday, January 4, 2023, 11:23 [IST]