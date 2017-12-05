Can wage Jihad even if I am in jail says ISIS operative in West Bengal

Jihad can be waged from jail too and this was a startling revelation made by a highly radicalised Islamic State operative lodged in the Alipore jail of West Bengal. A warder of the jail was admitted to hospital in a critical condition after the operative Mohammad Masiuddin alias Musa hit him with a stone and slit throat.

Musa told the police after the incident that this he had planned for long and it was part of his plan to wage jihad in jail.

Officers privy to the interrogation informed OneIndia that Musa is highly radicalised. He said during his questioning, " do you think you can bar me from waging jihad just because I am in jail. There is no place and jihad can be waged from anywhere," he also said.

He further said that he had been planning this for over a month now. Musa who was in solitary confinement further said that when the warder came to check on him, he first hit him with a stone and then slit his throat. The jail security was immediately roped in and they managed to overpower Musa.

Musa was arrested from Burdwan in July 2016. It was found that he was carrying out a reconnaissance for the ISIS module in India and had even visited the Dal Lake in Srinagar where he had planned on targeting tourists. He has now been lodged in solitary confinement amidst high security.

OneIndia News