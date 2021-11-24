Cabinet likely to approve repeal of farm laws: Bill listed for winter session

New Delhi, Nov 24: The Union Cabinet is likely to approve the repeal of the farm laws that had triggered extensive protests around the national capital. The Cabinet is expected to meet today, following which a decision of repealing the three controversial farm laws will be made.

If the Cabinet makes the decision today, it would be on the backdrop of Prime Minister announcing last week that the laws would be repealed. The PM had also personally apologised to the farmers of the country and said that there was a deficiency in the attempt to convince the farmers.

The Centre has listed The Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021 in its agenda for the winter session of Parliament which will begin on November 29. The dates for the deliberation on the same are being discussed by the Ministry of Agriculture. The bill which has been listed seeks to repeal the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance, Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Story first published: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 8:14 [IST]