Cabinet approves signing of MoU for judicial cooperation between India and Maldives

Cabinet approves ratification of eleventh Additional protocol to Constitution of the Universal Postal Union

Cabinet okays amendment to railway land policy, 300 cargo terminals to be developed in 5 years

Union Cabinet approves proposal to add Himachal's Hatti community to ST list

India

pti-PTI

New Delhi, Sep 14: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved a proposal to add the Hatti community in the Trans-Giri area of Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur to the list of notified Scheduled Tribes, Union Minister Arjun Munda said.

At a media briefing after the Cabinet meeting, Munda, who is the Union tribal affairs minister, said the move will benefit around 1.60 lakh people of the Hatti community.

A proposal to add the Brijia community to the ST list in Chhattisgarh has also been approved, Munda said.

Cabinet okays amendment to railway land policy, 300 cargo terminals to be developed in 5 years

The Cabinet has also okayed the proposal to add the Narikuravars, one of the most deprived and vulnerable communities living in the hills of Tamil Nadu, to the ST list, Munda said.