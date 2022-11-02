YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Cabinet approves Nutrient Based Subsidy rates for P&K fertilisers

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 02: The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday has approved nutrient-based subsidy rates for phosphatic & potassic fertilisers for phosphatic and potassic fertilisers for Rabi season 2022-23 from 1st October, 2022 to 31st March, 2023.

    Nutrient-based subsidy approved by Cabinet for 2022 period will cost Rs 51,875 crore, including support for indigenous fertiliser through freight subsidy, says government.

    Cabinet approves Nutrient Based Subsidy rates for P&K fertilisers

    This will enable smooth availability of all P&K fertilizers to the farmers during Rabi 2022-23 at the subsidized / affordable prices of fertilizers and support the agriculture sector. The volatility in the international prices of fertilizers and raw materials has been primarily absorbed by the Union Government.

    Cabinet approves MoU between India, Denmark in field of Water Resources Development and ManagementCabinet approves MoU between India, Denmark in field of Water Resources Development and Management

    Government is making available fertilizers, namely Urea and 25 grades for P&K fertilizers to farmers at subsidized prices through fertilizer manufacturers/importers. The subsidy on P&K fertilizers is being governed by NBS Scheme w.e.f. 01.04.2010. In accordance with its farmer friendly approach, the Govt. is committed to ensure the availability of P&K fertilizers to the farmers at affordable prices. In view of steep increase in the international prices of fertilizers & inputs i.e. Urea, DAP, MOP and Sulphur, Government has decided to absorb the increased prices by increasing subsidy on P&K fertilizers including DAP. The subsidy would be released to fertilizer companies as per approved rates so that they can make fertilizers available to farmers at an affordable price.

    Comments

    More UNION CABINET News  

    Read more about:

    union cabinet approves subsidy narendra modi

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 2, 2022, 16:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 2, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X