Budget 2021: An important decade for the first future of India says PM Modi

New Delhi, Jan 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that today commences the first session of this decade. This decade is very important for the bright future of India.

The PM made the statements ahead of the Budget session that begins today.

He further sai that the year 2020 was a challenging one. Our finance minister had to give many mini budgets in terms of packages owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. This budget will be a reflection of all that has been announced in the past year, PM Modi also said.

He also said that he thanks the President of India who will addressing both Houses of Parliament ahead of the Budget session.

The PM also said that this decade should fully be utilised. Keeping this in mind, there should be discussions in the session focussing on the decade. This is what the country expects and I believe that we will not lag behind in making our contribution for the fulfilment of the people's aspirations.

The coming decade is vital for India's progress. We have to remember the vision and dreams of the greats who fought for our nation's freedom. Let there be a detailed debate and discussion on the Floor of the Parliament, PM Modi also said.