Bengaluru police recovers body of I-T officer's son; six arrested

The Bengaluru police on Friday recovered body of Sharath, son of an Income Tax officer, who was kidnapped on September 12. Around 6 people including victim's friend Vishal have been arrested in the case.

The body was found near Ramohalli lake on the outskirts of the city. The police have recovered a car used by the kidnappers and added that investigation is under way.

Sharath N, resident of Ullala in Kengeri and son of ITO V Niranjan Kumar, had left home around 6.30pm on his new bike, saying he wanted to show to his friends. Kumar in his complaint said that Sharath did not return home even after 8 pm, prompting his mother to try calling him on his mobile phone which went unattended. The mother sent him an SMS, saying they would complain to police.

The mother immediately received a video from Sharath's WhatsApp account, where he says that he was kidnapped and asked his father to arrange for Rs 50 lakh in ransom demanded by his abductors of his safe release.

Police had said Sharath's mobile was switched off after the message was sent and was last active near Rajarajeshwari Nagar.

Sharath was pursuing a diploma course in automobile engineering at Acharya Institute of Engineering in the city.

OneIndia News