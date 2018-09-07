Bayeux-Calvados Awards to unveil memorial in honour of Gauri Lankesh

Bengaluru, Sep 7: The Bayeux-Calvados Awards for war correspondents will honour journalist Gauri Lankesh with the stele in city of Bayeux in recognition for her service in journalism.

The organisation said 'She (Gauri) was known for her outspoken positions in favour of women's rights and against the caste system. The Indian journalist Gauri Lankesh was brutally murdered on 5 September last year.'

A new stele at the Reporters' Memorial will be unveiled on Thursday October 11th, 2018.

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has drawn up the list of journalists who have died in the course of their work: this year between May 2017 and May 2018. The stele will be unveiled in the presence of Christophe Deloire, Secretary General of Reporters Without Borders, together with the loved ones of Daphne Caruana Galizia, Gauri Lankesh and Shah Marai.

As per the organisation, in 2017, 65 journalists were killed throughout the world. 26 of them lost their lives in the course of their work, collateral damage in a deadly context (such as bombings or attacks). In 2018, more than 30 journalists have already been killed. The massacre in Kabul on 30 April made Afghanistan the most deadly country in 2018 with 11 deaths.

Bayeux-Calvados Awards The Bayeux-Calvados Awards for war correspondents is an annual prize awarded since 1994, by the city of Bayeux and the General Council of Calvados. Its goal is to pay tribute to journalists who work in dangerous conditions to allow the public access to information about war. Daphne Caruana Galizia The Maltese journalist and blogger Daphne Caruana Galizia was assassinated on 16 October 2017 by a bomb placed under her car. She had been investigating and revealing cases of corruption which were highly embarrassing to the Maltese political establishment. PTI file photo Shah Marai Shah Marai, chief photographer for AFP in Kabul, was killed on 30 April 2018 in the Afghan capital in a double suicide bombing. He had been covering the first explosion. PTI file photo Gauri Lankesh Gauri Lankesh was shot dead on the night of September 5, 2017, from a close range in front of her Rajarajeshwari Nagar house around 8 p.m. The murder case is in the final stage of investigation and a chargesheet will be filed in two months, a senior SIT official probing the killing said