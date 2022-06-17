YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bangladesh PM sends one metric tonne of mangoes as gift to Kovind, Modi

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 17: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday sent one metric tonne of 'Amrapali' mangoes to President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, continuing with the "mango-hilsa diplomacy" of the past.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Hasina has sent the unique gift to the president and the PM through the diplomatic channel, according to a statement issued by the Bangladesh High Commission here.

    Prime Minister Hasina had also sent mangoes as a gift to Kovind, Modi, and the chief ministers of West Bengal, Tripura, and Assam last year. This is the peak season of mango in Bangladesh.

    In continuation with the past tradition, PM Hasina has sent one metric ton of 'Amrapali' mangoes as a gift to President Kovind and Prime Minister Modi, the mission statement said. The relationship between Bangladesh and India has scaled new heights and the "mango-hilsa diplomacy" is making the ties more gratifying, it said.

    Comments

    More SHEIKH HASINA News  

    Read more about:

    sheikh hasina bangladesh mango

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X