UP: Three men bury Covid19 positive father’s body using JCB machine, video goes viral

Fake: Your arm does not become magnetic after taking COVID-19 vaccine

Netizens fascinated as video of Rare Indian Grey Hornbill sitting on Mumbai balcony goes viral

This girl has no fear: Watch viral video of her catching a snake effortlessly

'Baba ka Dhaba' controversy ends as owner Kanta Prasad apologises, YouTuber Gaurav Wasan says 'all is well'

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, June 15: Kanta Prasad, the owner of small eatery 'Baba ka Dhaba' in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar which came into the limelight on social media, put an end to the controversy with YouTuber Gaurav Wasan by apologising for his fake allegations.

The video of Baba apologising has been doing rounds on social media and has received a bunch of reactions on the internet.

In the clip, he is seen with folded hands apologising and saying that he never blamed Gaurav Wasan for stealing money and that it was just a misunderstanding and he did not accuse him of theft.

Prasad, the owner of popular eatery had filed a complaint against Instagram influencer Gaurav Wasan for misappropriation of funds, police said on Sunday.

Kanta Prasad is back at 'Baba ka dhaba' after restaurant business fails

"All is well that ends well. The person who forgives is a bigger person than who makes a mistake - That's what my parents have taught me," Gaurav Wasan tweeted with hashtag #BABAKADHABA.

Following this statement and apology, Wasan has also responded by letting bygones be bygones.

All is well that ends well. Galti karne se bada, galti maaf karne wala hota he (Mere Maa Baap ne hamesha yehi seekh di he ) #BABAKADHABA pic.twitter.com/u6404OBlnn — Gaurav Wasan (@gauravwasan08) June 14, 2021

After this, #Babakadhaba was trending on Twitte.

Last year, Prasad had shot to fame after a video of him tearfully recounting the desperation of the months since the lockdown was shared widely across social media platforms recently.

Ironically, Prasad's despair had come to light when Wasan captured the eatery owner breaking down as he talked about his struggles in a video shared on the YouTuber's social media account.

In his complaint to police, Prasad said Wasan shot his video and posted it online and convinced the public on social media to donate money to the eatery onwer.

He futher alleged that Wasan "intentionally and deliberately shared only his and his family/friends bank details and mobile numbers with the donors and collected huge amount of donation through different mode of payments i.e bank account/wallets without providing any information to the complainant".

The owner of the food joint also accused the YouTuber of not providing details of the financial transactions to him.

After the video went viral, Baba ka Dhaba was the cynosure of many eyes across the country, including celebs from showbiz who posted appeals asking people to go there and get themselves a meal.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, June 15, 2021, 12:53 [IST]