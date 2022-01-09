YouTube
    Aumkareshwar Thakur, creator of Sulli Deals app, arrested from Indore

    New Delhi, Jan 09: The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO), Delhi Police Special Cell, arrested one person from Indore on Sunday in the infamous 'Sulli Deals' app case. He was arrested from Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

    DCP KPS Malhotra, Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO), said that the 'mastermind' who created the Sulli deals app on Github to auction women online has been arrested and is being questioned by the officials.

    Malhotra said, "Aumkareshwar Thakur, Sulli Deals app creator, and mastermind arrested from Indore. He was the member of Trad-Group on Twitter made to troll Muslim women."

    Story first published: Sunday, January 9, 2022, 10:06 [IST]
    X