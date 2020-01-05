  • search
Trending Qasem Soleimani
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Apologise for sending anti-CAA protesters to jail: Mayawati to UP government

    By PTI
    |

    Lucknow, Jan 05: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Sunday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to seek apology from the public for putting anti-citizenship law protesters behind bars without thorough investigation.

    She dubbed it as 'highly shameful and condemnable'.

    Apologise for sending anti-CAA protesters to jail: Mayawati to UP government
    Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati

    'In Uttar Pradesh, especially in Bijnor, Sambhal, Meerut, Muzzafarnagar, Firozabad and other districts, innocent people have been sent to jail for protesting against the CAA/NRC without an investigation. This issue has also been raised by the media and is highly shameful and condemnable,' the BSP national president said in a tweet in Hindi.

    Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi misleading people over CAA and instigating riots: Amit Shah

    Accusing the Yogi Adityanath led government of jailing anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protesters without any proper investigation, she asked them to seek an apology from the public.

    Her statement comes in the backdrop of a local court granting bail on Saturday to social activist Sadaf Jafar and former IPS officer S R Darapuri, besides 13 others arrested in connection with anti-CAA protests in Lucknow.

    Mayawati also demanded financial assistance to those killed in the protests.

    Officials maintain that 19 persons died in clashes during the widespread protests across the state in December, though opposition parties claim a higher toll.

    Mayawati also demanded immediate release of the innocent people and urged the state government to provide 'justifiable' financial assistance to the kin of those who have died during the protests.

    Around 1,200 people were arrested and 5,558 kept in preventive detention following clashes during the protests, officials said.

    Reject CAA-NPR-NRC scheme to divide India: Pavan Varma urges Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

    The party chief said a BSP delegation will meet UP Governor Anandiben Patel in Raj Bhawan here on Monday and submit a memorandum seeking a judicial inquiry into the clashes that took place in the state.

    The Act grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. It has been called discriminatory as the legislation excludes Muslims from the three countries.

    More MAYAWATI News

    Read more about:

    mayawati uttar pradesh government bahujan samaj party

    Story first published: Sunday, January 5, 2020, 15:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 5, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue