Amit Shah kicks off poll campaign in Uttarakhand, accuses Congress of doing “appeasement politics”

Dehradun, Oct 30: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who launched the BJP campaign in poll-bound Uttarakhand on Saturday, accused the Congress of not showing up during the crisis or natural disasters but will be only seen during the elections.

Speaking at a rally in Dehradun, Amit Shah said, "The Congress people could not be been seen during COVID-19, floods in the state. But when elections are near they emerge and start doing press conferences,"

He challenged former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat for an open debate over the poll promises fulfilled by both Congress and the BJP during their respective tenures. Shah said that the saffron party has fulfilled 85% of promises made in its manifesto.

He added, "Congress turns back on its promises...earlier when I came here during Congress government, some people met me and told me that on Friday there is permission to block Highway and do Namaz there. Congress only does appeasement and can't do any welfare work for Uttarakhand,"

Praising the good works done by the BJP government, the Union Minister claimed, "Uttarakhand has seen overall development in the last four years. Bharatiya Janata Party is committed to the development of the State under the leadership of CM Pushkar Singh Dhami."

Amit Shah announced that Narendra Modi will visit the Kedarnath Dham on 5th November and inaugurate an idol of Adi Shankaracharya.

The BJP leader, who arrived in Dehradun on Saturday, will be participating in various events today.

