Amit Shah denied permission to hold rally in WB's Jadavpur

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 13: Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government has refused permission to Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah's proposed roadshow in Jadavpur. According to reports, the government has also denied permission to land his chopper.

The BJP plans to approach the Election Commission against the move.

However, this isn't the first time, earlier too, in the month of January, citing upgradation of work, the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government denied permission to the state BJP to land party president Amit Shah's chopper at the Malda airstrip ahead of his rally.

It can be recalled that the general election is currently being held in seven phases from 11 April to 19 May 2019 to constitute the 17th Lok Sabha. The counting of votes will be conducted on 23 May and on the same day the results will be declared.

Polling in the last (seventh) phase will be held on May 19.