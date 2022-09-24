Ahead of meeting with Sonia Gandhi, Lalu attacks Home Minister Shah

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Sep 24: RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav on Saturday attacked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his critical words about Bihar's ruling alliance while stressing on the need for Opposition unity. It comes a day before his meeting with Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi along with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

"Amit Shah has totally gone crazy. His government has been removed there (Bihar). It (BJP) will face a rout in 2024 as well. That is why he is going there running and speaking of jungle raaj and all those things. What did he do when he was in Gujarat," PTI quoted Yadav as saying.

"Jungle raaj was in Gujarat when he was there," the former Bihar chief minister alleged. "Amit Shah bilkul paglaye hue hain," he said, speaking in Hindi.

On asking his views about Shah's claim about the BJP coming to power in 2024 again and in Bihar next year, Lalu said, "We will see that."

The Union Home Minister on Friday accused Nitish Kumar of backstabbing the BJP and trying to fulfil his prime ministerial ambitions while "sitting in the laps of Congress and RJD".

Story first published: Saturday, September 24, 2022, 17:12 [IST]