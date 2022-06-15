Agnipath Scheme 2022: Agniveers who complete 4 years can join CAPF, Assam Rifles

New Delhi, Jun 15: The Defence Ministry made a major announcement relating to the Agnipath Scheme 2022. The scheme is called AGNIPATH and the youth selected under this scheme will be known as Agniveers. AGNIPATH allows patriotic and motivated youth to serve in the Armed Forces for a period of four years.

Taking to Twitter the Union Home Ministry said that the Agneepath Yojana is a visionary and welcome decision by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the bright future of the youth.

In this context, the Ministry of Home Affairs has decided to give priority to Agniveers who have completed four years under this scheme in the recruitment of CAPFs and Assam Rifles.

‘अग्निपथ योजना’ युवाओं के उज्ज्वल भविष्य के लिए @narendramodi जी का एक दूरदर्शी व स्वागत योग्य निर्णय है।



इसी संदर्भ में आज गृह मंत्रालय ने इस योजना में 4 साल पूरा करने वाले अग्निवीरों को CAPFs और असम राइफल्स में भर्ती में प्राथमिकता देने का निर्णय लिया है।#BharatKeAgniveer — गृहमंत्री कार्यालय, HMO India (@HMOIndia) June 15, 2022

With this decision of the Ministry of Home Affairs under the guidance of Prime Minister @narendramodi, the youth trained by 'Agneepath Yojana' will be able to contribute in the service and security of the country even further. Detailed planning work has started on this decision, the Ministry of Home Affairs also said.

This is a major defence policy reform introduced by the Government to usher in a new era in the Human Resource policy of the three Services. The policy, which comes into immediate effect, will hereafter govern the enrolment for the three services.

The AGNIPATH Scheme has been designed to enable a youthful profile of the Armed Forces. It will provide an opportunity to the youth who may be keen to don the uniform by attracting young talent from the society who are more in tune with contemporary technological trends and plough back skilled, disciplined and motivated manpower into the society.

As for the Armed Forces, it will enhance the youthful profile of the Armed Forces and provide a fresh lease of 'Josh' and 'Jazba' whilst at the same time bring about a transformational shift towards a more tech savvy Armed Forces - which is indeed the need of the hour.

It is envisaged that average age profile of Indian Armed forces would come down by about 4-5 years by implementation of this scheme. The national stands to immensely benefit by infusion of highly inspired youth with deeper understanding of self-discipline, diligence and focus who would be adequately skilled and will be able to contribute in other sectors. The dividends of a short military service to the nation, society and the youth of the nation are immense.

This includes inculcation of patriotism, team work, enhancement of physical fitness, ingrained loyalty for the country and availability of trained personnel to boost national security in times of external threats, internal threats and natural disasters.

Story first published: Wednesday, June 15, 2022, 13:09 [IST]