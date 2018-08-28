After analysing 25,000 GB data and raiding urban naxals, police unearth ‘Break India conspiracy'

New Delhi, Aug 28: The nation wide raids conducted at the homes of prominent activists who allegedly have naxalite links is probably one of the biggest exercises. The raids were conducted at Delhi, Hyderabad, Ranchi, Goa and Mumbai were conducted after the police went through 25,000 GB of data seized from five arrested persons.

The police while going through the data stumbled upon the names of several persons, whose homes were raided today. It was found that these persons living in the cities were either directly or closely associated with the naxalites. Very strong links have emerged, said an official part of the exercise to OneIndia.

The data that was analysed in connection with the Elgaar Parishad case revealed that these persons were closely associated with the banned CPI (Maoist). They were allegedly involved in conspiring and taking part in movements with an intention of creating violence, officials also said.

It may be recalled that it was during the same investigation that the police had also found that some persons were conspiring to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The police also raided the residences of left wing activists, Varavara Rao in Hyderabad, Vernon Gonsalves who was arrested under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in 2007, activist Arun Ferreira in Mumbai, trade union activist Sudha Bharadwaj and human rights activist Gautam Navalakha in Delhi. The house of Stan Swamy in Ranchi, Anand Teltumbede in Goa was also searched.

On June 6, the police had arrested Sudhir Dhawale, leader of Mumbai-based Republican Panthers Jati Antachi Chalwal, Delhi-based activist Rona Wilson of Committee of Release of Political Prisoners, Nagpur lawyer Surendra Gadling of Indian Association of People's Lawyers, Nagpur University professor Shoma Sen, and Mahesh Raut.

The name of Rao had come up when the Pune police arrested, Surendra Gadling from Nagpur in June in connection with the Elgaar Parishad case. A letter was recovered from Gadling in which Rao had complimented him for the success of the attack launched by naxalites in Gadchiroli.

There were also letters discussing the assassination of Modi which were recovered from Rona Wilson, also an accused in the case. In addition to this the police also raided Fereira's house in Thane. The police say that he is an alleged sympathiser of naxalites and had been arrested in the past as well. He was however discharged in all the cases.