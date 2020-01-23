  • search
    644 militants of eight banned outfits surrender in Assam along with 177 arms, says police chief

    By PTI
    |

    Guwahati, Jan 23: A total of 644 militants of eight banned insurgent outfits surrendered in Assam on Thursday along with 177 arms, police said.

    Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and others during the Arms Laying Ceremony at GMCH auditorium, in Guwahati.PTI Photo

    The members of the insurgent groups -- ULFA (I), NDFB, RNLF, KLO, CPI (Maoist), NSLA, ADF and NLFB -- surrendered in presence of Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal at a programme here.

      "This is an important day for the state and the Assam Police. Altogether 644 cadres and leaders of eight militant groups laid down their arms," Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta told reporters.

      He said it was one of the largest surrender of militants in the recent times.

      Story first published: Thursday, January 23, 2020, 12:58 [IST]
      X