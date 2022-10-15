J&K: Another Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in Shopian

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Srinagar, Oct 15: In yet another instance of targetted killing, a Kashmiri Pandit was shot dead by militants in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

Puran Krishan was attacked near his residence in the Chowdhary Gund area of south Kashmir district, official said, adding that doctors declared Krishan brought dead after he was shifted to Shopian hospital.

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt has been launched to nab the assailants, they added.

Bhat has two school going children - a girl who studies in class 7 and a younger boy who is in class 5 - a relative said. "He didn't even step out of his house, used to be indoors. We are very scared," he added.

Jammu & Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha condemned the terrorist killing of a Kashmiri Pandit in Shopian

"I assure the people that the perpetrators and those aiding and abetting terrorists will be severely punished," he said.

This comes barely a couple of months after another Kashmiri Pandit was shot dead by terrorists at an apple orchard in Shopian district. His brother was also injured in the firing. The victim was identified as Sunil Kumar. His brother Pintu Kumar was injured in the attack that happened on August 16.

2 Kashmiri Pandit brothers shot by terrorists in J&K, one killed, another critical

A police official identified the deceased as Sunil Kumar and the injured as Pintu Kumar. "Terrorists fired upon civilians in an apple orchard in Chotipora area of #Shopian. One person died and one injured. Both belong to minority community. Injured person has been shifted to hospital. Area #cordoned off. Further details shall follow," PTI quoted a police spokesperson as saying.

Militants have stepped up attacks in the Kashmir valley over the past week. A policeman was killed in Nowhatta on Sunday and a migrant labourer in Bandipora last week.