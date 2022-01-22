Militants in designated camps in Manipur can vote through postal ballot

New Delhi, Jan 22: The Election Commission of India has notified that members of militant groups in Manipur which have signed the Suspension of Operation and Memorandum of Understanding with the government can vote by postal ballot during the upcoming elections. They however have to be stationed at the designated camps, the order said.

"The decision was taken in exercise of powers conferred by clause (c) of Section 60 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 and in consultation with the central government," the Chief Electoral Officer of Manipur said.

The decision was after taking into account that a large number of persons belonging to the SoO and You groups living in the 14 designated camps in Manipur have been enrolled in the electoral rolls.

These electors shall be allowed to vote through postal ballot taking into account their right of franchise the EC said while adding that they cannot move out of the designated camps.

"The notification further mentioned that a survey shall be made for appropriate location of Postal Ballot Facilitation Centers (PBFC) for distribution, recording, collection of PB in different camps of SoO and MoU groups," the EC said.

"Such proposed Postal Ballot Facilitation Centers will have facilities for the Assistant Returning Officer (ARO)'s office, place to record votes, party representatives to watch the proceedings from a distance and collection of recorded votes," the release also said.

