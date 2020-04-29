  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Security forces gun down three terrorists in J&K

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 29: Security forces gunned down three militants in an overnight encounter in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Wednesday.

    A police official said while one militant was killed on Tuesday, two were gunned down on Wednesday.

    Security forces gun down three terrorists in J&K

    The identity and group affiliation of the slain ultras was being ascertained, he said.

    J&K: 50 terrorists killed in 2020, 18 during lockdown

    The encounter broke out after the militants opened fire on a search party of security forces at Melhora in Zainapora area of the south Kashmir district on Tuesday.

    The searches were going on and the operation is in progress, the official said

    More SECURITY FORCES News

    Read more about:

    security forces terrorists jammu and kashmir militants

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 29, 2020, 13:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 29, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X